These are the 112 roads in North Kirklees with concerns about speeding drivers

West Park Road in Batley is one of the roads on the list where residents have reported speeding drivers

The list was compiled on the Facebook group Batley and Spen Really Matters by local resident, Alan Girvan.

The list includes the following roads and streets:

Abbey Road, Batley.

Heckmondwike Road in Dewsbury Moor is another on the list

Batley Field Hill, Batley.

Batley Road, Batley.

Bennett Lane, Hanging Heaton.

Birkhead Street, Heckmondwike.

Blakeridge Lane, Batley.

Bradford Road, Batley.

Bradford Road, Birstall.

Broomsdale Road, Batley.

Brookroyd Lane, Birstall.

Bunkers Lane, Batley.

Bywell Road, Dewsbury.

Cambridge Road, Birstall.

Carlinghow Lane, Batley.

Carr Street.

Cawley Lane, Heckmondwike.

Cemetery Road, Batley.

Centenary Road, Batley.

Chapel Lane, Heckmondwike.

Church Lane, Birstall.

Church Lane, Gomersal.

Church Street, Heckmondwike.

Clarkson Avenue, Heckmondwike.

Clerk Green Street, Batley.

Cliffe Lane, Gomersal.

Commercial Street, Batley.

Commonside, Batley.

Craven Lane, Gomersal.

Cross Bank Road, Batley.

Dale Lane, Heckmondwike.

Deighton Lane, Batley.

Ealand Road, Batley.

Fairfield Road, Heckmondwike.

Fieldhead Lane, Birstall.

Grace Leather Lane, Batley.

Grange Road, Batley.

Grosvenor Road, Batley.

Halifax Road, Staincliffe.

Hayburn Road, Batley.

Healds Road, Dewsbury.

Healey Lane, Batley.

Heckmondwike Road, Dewsbury Moor.

Hick Lane, Batley.

High Street, Birstall.

High Street, Heckmondwike.

High Street, Earlsheaton.

Highmoor Lane, Cleckheaton.

Hollinbank Lane, Heckmondwike.

Howden Clough, Batley.

Hyrstlands Road, Batley.

Ings Road, Batley.

Jeremy Lane, Heckmondwike.

Kilpin Hill Lane, Dewsbury.

Knowler Hill, Littletown.

Lady Anne Road, Batley.

Latham Lane, Gomersal.

Leeds Road, Heckmondwike.

Leeds Old Road, Heckmondwike.

Leeds Road, Shaw Cross.

Leeds Road, Woodkirk.

Leyland Road, Birstall.

Longfield Road, Heckmondwike.

Low Lane, Birstall.

Mayman Lane, Batley.

Middlegate, Birstall.

Mill Lane, Batley.

Moorend Lane, Dewsbury Moor.

Mortimer Avenue, Batley.

New North Road, Heckmondwike.

Norristhorpe Lane, Heckmondwike.

Nova Lane, Birstall.

Occupation Lane, Dewsbury.

Oliver Road, Heckmondwike.

Owl Lane, Dewsbury.

Oxford Road, Dewsbury.

Primrose Hill, Batley.

Princess Street, Batley.

Purlwell Lane, Batley.

Raikes Lane, Birstall.

Ruby Street, Batley.

School Lane, Dewsbury Moor.

Sherwood Avenue, Gomersal.

Smithies Moor Lane, Birstall.

Smithies Rise, Birstall.

Soothill Lane, Batley.

Spen Lane, Gomersal.

Spring Gardens, Batley.

Springfield Avenue, Batley.

Staincliffe Old Road, Batley.

Station Lane, Heckmondwike.

Thomas Street, Heckmondwike.

Throstle Nest, Batley.

Town Street, Batley.

Truman Avenue, Heckmondwike.

Union Road, Heckmondwike.

Union Street, Heckmondwike.

Upper Batley Lane, Batley.

Upper Batley Low Lane, Batley.

Valley Road, Liversedge.

Victoria Avenue, Batley.

Walkley Lane, Heckmondwike.

Well Lane, Batley.

Wellington Street, Batley.

West Park Road, Batley.

Westfield Road, Heckmondwike.

White Lee Road, Batley.

White Lee Road, Heckmondwike.

Wilton Estate, Batley.

Windmill Lane, Batley.

Windsor Road, Batley.

York Road, Batley.