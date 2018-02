Motorists suffered rush hours delays after a multi-car crash on the M62 motorway in West Yorkshire.

Highways England said that the collision involved at least six vehicles on the westbound carriageway between junction 25 and junction 24.

It said that the collision happened at about 8.30am today (Wednesday), in a post on Twitter.

One lane was closed but, in an update, Highways England said that traffic officers and West Yorkshire Police's Roads Policing Unit have now cleared the carriageway.