Trying to get a foot on the property ladder? This Batley house is going for just £1!

A one-bedroom home in Batley will go under the hammer at auction later this month with a starting price of just £1.

The end terrace house, which is on Ealand Road close to Wilton Park, will be sold off at Cedar Court Hotel in Bradford on October 24.

This Ealand Road property is to go under the hammer at just 1.

The listing, which features on the West Yorkshire Property Auction website, says that the house is not on a property chain and that it requires 'some modernisation'.

With an open plan living room, cellar, double bedroom and shower room, the house also has a rear garden and on-street parking.

