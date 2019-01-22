TV presenter Rylan Clark-Neal praises slimming stars

As Slimming World enters its 50th year two consultants from Dewsbury and Birstall marked half a century of success for the organisation by meeting TV personality and presenter Rylan Clark-Neal.

Rylan, who shot to fame after appearing on hit show The X-Factor, co-hosted the annual Slimming World Awards with the organisation’s founder and chair Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE. Margaret opened her first Slimming World group in 1969.

Proud moment: Yvonne Carter meets the popular TV presenter.

Diane Cave, who runs a Slimming World group at Leigh View Medical Centre every Tuesday and Wednesday, was delighted to get a chance to meet Rylan.

She said meeting the TV host was a wonderful way to round off a great year at Slimming World, as well as a brilliant way to start 2019 ­– Slimming World’s Golden Year.

Yvonne Carter, who runs a Slimming World group at Birstall Community Centre every Wednesday also met the popular presenter.

She said: “I couldn’t be prouder of my members, not only have they lost fantastic amounts of weight throughout 2018 – with many of them hitting their target weights – they’ve also improved their health, boosted their confidence and are heading into 2019 with new healthy habits that will stay with them for life.”

Rylan, who is now a seasoned presenter having appeared on This Morning and Channel 5’s Big Brother’s Little Brother, said he was thrilled to meet Diane and Yvonne at the event, which was held at Birmingham’s International Convention Centre.

He said: “I met so many people who had lost incredible amounts of weight and made a huge difference to their lives. While the stories I heard were obviously very personal, the one thing they all had in common was how much support they received from their ‘Slimming World family’ and how so many of them were achieving their dreams.”