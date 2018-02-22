TV sofa going on tour for charity challenge

BBC Look North presenters are taking their sofa on tour – dragging it up and down the hills and valleys of Yorkshire – to raise money for Sport Relief.

Amy Garcia, from Wakefield, and Harry Gration, as well as weatherman Paul Hudson, will transport the adapted sofa around the some of the gems of God’s own county, from Nostell Priory in Crofton to Stanage Edge in the Peak District.

Beginning in Birstall and covering 100 miles, the tour will mark Look North’s 50th anniversary.

Amy said: “Pulling the sofa around 50 places in Yorkshire in eight days is going to be quite a challenge but it’s the perfect way to celebrate Look North’s 50th anniversary.

“It’s going to be hard work though as the sofa is a lot heavier than we thought. We would love our viewers to come out along the route and support us.”

Day one, on March 15, will cover the route from Birstall to Ossett, calling at Heckmondwike, Batley and Dewsbury.

And on March 19 the team will drag the sofa from Pontefract to Pugneys, taking in Featherstone and Nostell Priory.

Harry said: “It’s something different but the sofa is synonymous with Look North. And I always enjoy getting out and about to meet our viewers, that’s what it’s all about. ”