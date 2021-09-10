Twelve fire engines tackling huge blaze at industrial unit in Dewsbury

Smoke from the fire can be seen from miles away

Footage circulating on social media showed large flames coming from a building on Mill Street East, Savile Town, which was reported at about 5pm.

Residents have reported being able to see the smoke from miles away.

A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said everyone had been accounted for and urged motorists to avoid travelling through the area.

Metro has advised of delays to bus services in the area.

Kirklees Council tweeted: "Local residents within the vicinity of the fire on Mill Street East in Dewsbury, particularly Chickenley and Earlsheaton residents, please keep doors and windows closed.