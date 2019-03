Two men have been arrested after a large quantity of class-A drugs were found after a stop-and-search in a Birstall car park.

A vehicle was stopped on Tuesday night as part of an arrest warrant near the Pizza Hut car park at Birstall Retail Park just after 7pm.

A supply of pills were found before officers uncovered a further 'significant quantity' of class-A drugs in their search.

The car's two male occupants were arrested on drugs offences.