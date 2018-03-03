Two men cut by bladed weapon after altercation at Chapo's nightclub in Batley

Two men were cut by a bladed weapon after an altercation at a nightclub in Batley.

Police were called to Chapo's nightclub, in Bradford Road, at about 2.50am today (Saturday).

Three men were involved in a dispute inside the club.

Two of the men were injured after being cut by a bladed weapon and were taken to hospital, a spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said.

One of the victims, 26, suffered wounds to his legs and another had injuries on his back.

Another 26-year-old man was arrested by officers on suspicion of wounding with intent, and was today in police custody.

The force has appealed for witnesses to the altercation.

Detective Inspector Mark Catney, of Kirklees CID, said: “Enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances of what took place and we are appealing for witnesses, particularly anyone who saw the incident inside the club or the victims or suspect outside in the immediate aftermath."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, referencing crime number 13180102578.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.