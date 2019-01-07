Venture firing young people’s development

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) has announced a new venture with The Prince’s Trust to deliver a 12-week personal development programme from Dewsbury Fire Station.

Young people aged 16 to 25 who are not in education, employment or training are eligible to work on the programme, called ‘Team’ which promotes skills for life and employment.

This new project will focus on a group of 15 young people who are ready to take the next step in their lives but perhaps lack the confidence, experience, opportunity or skills to move forward.

The young people will get to see first-hand the roles and responsibilities of the fire service and they will work to improve community safety.

The residential week away will test the team’s resolve outside their comfort zone. At the end of the 12 weeks they will gain a qualification in teamwork, employability and community skills.

Jo Hardy, youth interventions team manager for WYFRS, said: “Youth unemployment is a key indicator of a range of factors which may lead someone to be more in need of rescue at some point in their life.

“We hope to answer that call long before 999 is dialled by developing and supporting these young people into work or training. The fire service nationally has an incredibly strong link with The Prince’s Trust and the young people it supports and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service is proud to be a part of that.”