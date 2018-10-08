VIDEO: 'Amazing Jess' the dog saves the day for her owner

Rebecca Brookes was in the middle of an asthma attack, coughing uncontrollably and gasping for breath when Jess, her beloved Jack Russell, suddenly came running to the rescue.

‘Amazing Jess’ as she is now known, had realised the danger and immediately raced off to fetch Rebecca’s inhaler before delivering it to her distressed owner.

Jess the dog.

It was a moment which stunned Rebecca and came to light during one of Jess’s regular trips to Calder Vets in Brighouse.

The loveable little nine-year-old dog has continued to astound her owner with amazing feats of untrained assistance ever since.

Rebecca, who lives in Cleckheaton, said: “Jess was very lively as a puppy.

“So I taught her a few tricks to channel her energy and I quickly realised how intelligent she was.

“I taught her to wave, to roll over, to sit up and how to play dead.

“I even taught her to say her prayers and she picked it all up so quickly.

“I was still shocked, though, when I had an asthma attack at home and she suddenly appeared with my inhaler. It was incredible.

“But I wondered if it was just a coincidence.

“So, a while later I put my inhaler somewhere else and started coughing again to see how Jess would react.

“She went running around straightaway searching for my inhaler and brought it back to me without me having to say a word.

“When I told my Dad about it he tried to get a reaction, too.

“He started coughing to see if Jess would bring him the inhaler.

“She didn’t. It was as if she was saying ‘I know you are pretending and don’t really need it’.”

Jess’s helpfulness has gone from strength to strength and she is now proving a real help to Rebecca around the home and around town.

She is now aiding her owner with a number of tasks around the house including fetching keys, shoes and even carrying letters!

Rebecca added: “She takes my socks off, fetches my shoes, fetches the car keys, closes doors, gets the washing out of the washing machine.

“She carries letters to the post box and even helps me when I’m bringing in the shopping from the car.

“She’s always looking for something to do and she’s become something of a star in the area.

“People love her and think she’s brilliant when she does her routine of tricks.”