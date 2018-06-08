Want to be a PCSO with West Yorkshire Police? Here's how you can apply

West Yorkshire Police is looking for its next intake of Police Community Support Officers to help strengthen its frontline teams across the county.

The PCSOs are an integral part of the force's Neighbourhood Policing Teams and contribute to the policing of neighbourhoods, mainly through high visibility patrols, reassuring the public, problem solving in the local area and being contactable by local communities and partner agencies.

PC Liz Rook, the force's positive action co-ordinator, said: “We are looking forward to the next round of applications and finding the force’s future PCSOs.

"PCSOs are invaluable assets our front line policing teams and the heart of the communities we serve. Since the launch of our new Neighbourhood Policing Teams (NPTs) in March this year, we are now looking at strengthening the existing NPTs with additional support from PCSOs.

“West Yorkshire Police welcome and encourage people from diverse backgrounds and cultures to apply to join the force, to bring with them fresh ideas and a variety of skills, attitudes and experiences.”

West Yorkshire police and crime commissioner Mark Burns Williamson said members of the public regularly told him about how much they appreciate the work of PCSOs in providing crucial community links and a high visibility police presence.

"I have consistently sought to protect the number of PCSOs, with support from partners, and will continue to do so," he said.

"I have ring-fenced funding in the budget to ensure we can continue to recruit and maintain these numbers and I would urge anyone with an interest in keeping West Yorkshire safe and feeling safe to apply for these posts."

There are currently 606 PCSOs in post supporting communities across West Yorkshire.

They have powers to deal with anti-social behaviour in public places, alcohol and tobacco offences, some minor parking obstruction offences and, specifically in West Yorkshire, have the power to detain people for up to 30 minutes for certain offences until a police officer arrives.

The next recruitment window will open on Monday, June 11 and close on Monday, June 25.

Each successful applicant will undergo an eight week training programme at the Force state-of-the-art Training and Development Centre in Wakefield and then will be deployed into a District in West Yorkshire with a tutor before going on independent patrols.

Visit https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/jobs-volunteer for more information about the recruitment process, including FAQs and questions about police vetting.

You can also register your interest in making an application to become a PCSO.