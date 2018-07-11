Warning of delays after M62 motorway verge catches fire

Delays are expected on the M62 today after a blaze broke out on the side of the motorway.

A grass verge at Scammonden, between Junctions 23 and 24, has caught fire, leading to delays as smoke billows across the highway.

These photos have been sent in by Twitter user @the_rollingaxle, who said: “The M62 at Scammonden is on Fire. No fire engine on scene, traffic backed up due to the Gawkers.”

Motorists are advised to avoid the area. The fire is ongoing as of 2.30-3pm.

West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service has been contacted for comment.

More to follow.