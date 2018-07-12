When I'm 84.. Cleckheaton's Molly can keep on dancing!

When an 84-year-old dance teacher from Cleckheaton started to experience the debilitating pain of sciatica, she feared her dancing days were over.

But just six weeks after Molly Pearl underwent major spinal surgery she was pain-free and back doing the job she adores, teaching ballroom and latin dancing.

Having taught her craft for more than four decades, Molly was desperate for a swift return to action. After her first day back on the job she said: “Much of the day involved dancing as I demonstrated dance moves. I took it steadily, however, I felt absolutely fine.”

Problems first started for Molly in September 2017 when she experienced pain in her left leg and reduced mobility. Her GP prescribed painkillers and although Molly carried on working she says she was in agonizing pain. By November it worsened, and she was in constant pain although she preferred to keep working to help keep her mind off it.

Molly, who has a son, two grandsons and two great grandchildren said: “The pain was excruciating. I really couldn’t stand it anymore. I decided to use my savings to have private treatment.”

Her husband Harry carried out some research which led them to Deb Pal, a consultant neurosurgeon at Spire Leeds Hospital and she booked a consultation.

The results of the surgery were excellent and the effect immediate. Dr Pal said: “Having freed the nerve, once she was noted to be moving her legs normally the pain relief was instantaneous as expected.

“At 84 years of age, she is extremely active and works very hard. With such an active lifestyle, once inactivity due to pain creeps in, things tend to deteriorate in a steep way. Molly was determined to get well and hopefully now she can remain active and get back to dancing as normal for a number of years to follow,” he added.

Molly is indeed looking forward to many more years of working and is also planning a Caribbean cruise with husband Harry to celebrate her 85th birthday in October.

She said: “It will involve a lot of dancing with Harry. Activity is vital to keep both your brain and your body feeling youthful.”