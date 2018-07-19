Ashes 2019 Test date for Headingley is revealed

NEXT YEAR’S eagerly-anticipated Ashes Test match at Emerald Headingley between England and Australia will be staged from Thursday August 22, it has been revealed.

It will be the Australians’ first visit for an Ashes Test Match since 2009, which they won while going down in a 3-1 series’ defeat to Andrew Strauss’s side.

WELCOME AUSTRALIA: Emerald Headingley. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

As well as the five-day encounter, Yorkshire will also host a one-day international between England and Pakistan Sunday, May 19.

It promises to be a busy year in terms of international cricket at Headingley, with Yorkshire will also staging four World Cup fixtures across June and July, hosting Afghanistan, England, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and West Indies. Pre-registration for tickets is now available through the ICC World Cup Public Ballot.

“We are hugely excited to be hosting the third Ashes Test and welcoming Pakistan for a Royal London One Day International in 2019,” said Mark Arthur, Yorkshire’s chief executive.

“Next year will be an incredible year at what will be a new-look Headingley. Those attending the ODI will be the first to sit in the new Emerald Stand, a fantastic new facility which will boast some stunning views from behind-the-bowler’s arm.

Everyone here is hugely excited for what will be a truly significant year in the club’s history. Yorkshire CCC chief executive Mark Arthur

“Over June and July, four ICC World Cup matches will take place here and we have already seen a huge demand for tickets. The reaction since the fixtures were announced has been incredible and everyone at Emerald Headingley is hugely excited for what will be a truly significant year in the club’s history.

“As a way of thanking our members and international purchasers in 2018 for their support, we have devised a priority window for tickets. I encourage anybody who is looking to join us next year to sign up to our Ashes Ballot for the best chance of securing their tickets.”

Prices for the Royal London One Day International start from £40 adults and £20 juniors. Specsavers Ashes tickets will be available from £50 for adults and £20 for juniors.

Pre-registration for the Ashes Ballot is now open. For more information, please visit www.yorkshireccc.com/ashesballot.