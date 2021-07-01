Hanging Heaton knocked out of National Club Championship

Despite a decent start from opener Gary Fellows they were left disappointed by their batting effort as they were kept to 173-8 from their 40 overs.

Fellows hit 41, but wickets fell at regular intervals and although Danny Glover contributed an unbeaten 46 from 41 balls and Shahban Raheem scored 29 the final total was a little under par, as proved when Grange eased to victory with 14 balls to spare.