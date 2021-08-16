Woodlands undone in Heavy Woollen Cup final by their former player Mark Lawson

Muhammad Bilal, centre, celebrates with Woodlands teammates after running out New Farnley's Steven Bullen in the Heavy Woollen Cup final. Picture: Steve Riding

A usually powerful batting line-up misfired for once when they were dismissed for 120 in reply to Farnley’s 246-6 in the final played at Shepley.

And it was former Woodlands player Mark Lawson (5-24) who was their main destroyer, particularly when he took three wickets in one crucial over.

Woodlands started their run chase well enough with an opening stand of 57 between Sam Frankland (33) and Tim Jackson (18). But after the latter was trapped lbw by Lawson the Farnley bowler followed up by bowling the in-form Brad Schmulian and Liam Collins in the same over.

When he then removed skipper Cieran Garner in his next over, Woodlands were suddenly 57-4 and although Muhammad Bilal (23), and Kez Ahmed (16) struck a few defiant blows, a recovery was not possible.

Farnley had recovered in their innings as they turned 25-3 into their decent total with skipper Lee Goddard (65) and Dan Hodgson (67) the leading contributors.

After both men were dismissed in quick succession, another former Woodlands player Grant Soames (38) and Lawson (33no) blasted some late runs.

Schmulian, with 2-74, was the most successful Woodlands bowler.

Woodlands did have some joy with their second team beating New Farnley seconds 221 runs to reach the Solly Sports Crowther Cup final.

Tom Clee led the way with a superb 120 not out from 101 balls, smashing six sixes and nine fours, and Woodlands were able to post a huge 325-6 score.

Jak Murphy (64), Nicky Rushworth (40) and Liam Brearley (38) lent good support.

New Farnley were all out for 104 with Kieran Rodger, Clee, Jack Bleazard and Ateeb Shah all taking two wickets.