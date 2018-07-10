5 of the best places in Leeds to watch England in the World Cup semi-finals

England are on the cusp of World Cup glory, with just one match standing in their way of reaching the final for the first time since 1966.

Wednesday's match against Croatia promises to be a tense and exciting one, so don't miss out on the lively atmosphere by staying at home, when you can catch all of the action unfold live at one of these Leeds destinations – with plenty of supporters in tow.

O2 Academy Leeds

O2 Academy has proved to be a popular haunt for England fans during the World Cup, providing an atmospheric arena to soak up an evening of football on the big screen.

Due to a clash with a live music event, tickets for Wednesday's game will be limited to those with tickets for the Oh Sees only, with doors opening at 6pm before kick off.

Visit: 55 Cookridge Street, LS2 3AW - academymusicgroup.com

Banyan Bar and Kitchen

In celebration of their England game screenings, Banyan have created a selection of special dishes just for the occasion, including English cheese and onion pie, German chicken schnitzel and a Spanish chorizo burger.

The bar and kitchen also boasts a sunny outside seating area to watch the action too.

Visit: Toronto Square, 2 City Square, LS1 2ES - arcinspirations.com

Live Bar

Home to more than 41 screens (including the biggest sports screen in Leeds) showcasing an array of live sporting action, you won't struggle to find a decent viewing point at this stylish bar, and there's plenty of drinks options to keep you well-fuelled, form larges and ales, to craft beers and stout.

Visit: Victoria Gate Casino, Victoria Leeds, LS1 7JH - victoriagatecasino.co.uk

The Brotherhood of Pursuits and Pastimes

In a Budweiser competition with ten other bars in the country for a £10,000 prize, this lively bar is gunning to be the venue which makes the most noise this football season, so it's definitely the place to head if you want a raucous atmosphere.

Visit: 54 New Briggate, LS1 6BNU - thisisthebrotherhood.com

Millennium Square

While it does have a strict no alcohol policy for all England match screenings, you can't beat the atmosphere of watching the game on the big screen at Millennium Square.

The gates will open approximately 1 ½ hours before kick-off, so supporters should arrive early to secure their places, as admission will be on a strictly first-come first-served basis until the capacity is reached.

It's a great spot to make the most of the hot weather and there's a selection of street food outlets on hand to enjoy too.

Visit: LS2 3AD - millsqleeds.com