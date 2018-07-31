Leeds United complete deal for striker Bamford

Leeds United have confirmed their biggest signing of the summer with striker Patrick Bamford joining from Middlesbrough for an undisclosed fee thought to be around £7 million.

Bamford, 24, has penned a four year deal at Elland Road, running until the summer of 2022.

The forward started his career at Nottingham Forest where displays as a teenager persuaded Chelsea to sign him for their youth team in January, 2011.

Bamford had a number of loan spells away from Stamford Bridge and made his name in a season-long deal loan at Middlesbrough during the 2014-15 campaign, when he scored 17 goals in the Championship, helping the team reach the play-off final and being named the league’s player of the year.

Further loans in the Premier League with Crystal Palace, Norwich City and Burnley followed, before the player rejoined Middlesbrough on a permanent basis in January, 2017.

Last season Bamford made 44 appearances for Boro, bagging a hat-trick against Leeds at the Riverside Stadium in March.

He has also won youth caps for England at under-18, under-19 and under-21 level.

Bamford has been handed the number nine shirt with United and is in contention to make his debut for the Whites in Sunday’s Sky Bet Championship opener at home to Stoke City.