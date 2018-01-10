Leeds United move to bring in new full-back

Leeds United have completed a deal to sign left-back Laurens De Bock from Club Brugge for a fee believed to be around £1.5 million.

The Belgian player has signed a four-and-a-half year contract and is expected to be in contention for a place in the team straight away following news that Luke Ayling will be out of action for the rest of the season with an ankle injury.

Former Belgium under 21 international De Bock has been out of favour at Brugge this season after spending five years with the club as his uncompromising style is believed to not be what the current manager wants.

He was under contract with Brugge until 2020 having extended his deal there in 2016.

Signed from Lokeren in 2013, he made more than 130 appearances for Brugge and won Belgium’s top division title, the Belgian Cup and the Belgian Super Cup while with the club.

His arrival at Elland Road could spell the end of Cameron Borthwick-Jackson’s loan stay at Elland Road after he has struggled to live up to expectations.

The 20-year-old left-back is halfway through a year-long deal from Manchester United, but has played only six times and was taken off after an hour of last Sunday’s FA Cup defeat to Newport County.