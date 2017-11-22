Leeds United stand ‘together’ ahead of tough trip to leaders

The signs held up by dutiful fans before the game said “together” and on this day everyone did indeed seem to be pulling in the same direction at Elland Road as Leeds United breathed new fire into what was looking like a fast fading season.

The horror run that had seen the Whites plummet from their top of the table position not so long ago to 11th place in the Sky Bet Championship before kick-off had made Sunday’s match against Middlesbrough as a dare not lose game, both for supporters and increasingly under pressure head coach Thomas Christiansen.

So it was job done as United deservedly won 2-1 and to the great delight of supporters sent previous head coach Garry Monk home unhappy on his first return to Elland Road with his Middlesbrough side.

The celebrations at the end showed just how much it meant as the coaching staff and directors joined players on the pitch to take the adulation in the style of a team that had just reached a cup final, never mind just picked up three league points.

Now the big question is how long will the sudden burst of euphoria last?

It could only be a matter of hours with the little matter of a game to come tonight against the team seen by many as the best in the division right now.

More of the same kind of spirit shown all round the pitch against Boro is certainly going to be needed if the Whites are to get anything from their travel to play Wolves who ended the weekend on top of the table.

With just three defeats from their 17 games and 12 victories so far the Midlands team are setting the standard and playing some great attacking football as shown by the fact that they are top scorers so far.

They were installed as among the bookies favourites for promotion at the start of the season after making some expensive signings, including the £16 million midfielder Ruben Neves and the loan capture of goal scoring winger Diogo Jota from Atletico Madrid. That was to add to the £13 million they spent on forward Helder Costa in January. They have justified the confidence shown in them with only the occasional blip so far and a huge test awaits Christiansen’s men.

It is not likely to get much easier on Saturday either when they are on their travels again, a bit closer to home this time when going to Barnsley’s homely Oakwell stadium, which has often not been a happy hunting ground for Leeds teams.