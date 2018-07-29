Roofe nets winner in final warm-up for Leeds United

Leeds United enjoyed victory against European opposition in their final warm-up game before the season proper begins next weekend.

The Whites in their new kit ran out 1-0 winners against Spanish visitors Las Palmas thanks to an 86th minute winner by Kemar Roofe.

Head coach Marcelo Bielsa raised a few eyebrows with the team he picked, playing Kalvin Phillips in a new centre-back position in a back three alongside Gaetano Berardi and Liam Cooper. But the team defended confidently most of the time to keep a clean sheet.

Leeds lacked some sharpness up front, however, creating only one clear opening in the first half when a cross from right wing-back Luke Ayling reached a frontman Kemar Roofe, but he could only put the ball just wide on the stretch.

Las Palmas rarely threatened from open play, but did hit the woodwork twice through Fidel free-kicks.

Bielsa changed his midfield at the break with Mateusz Klich and Lewis Baker on for Ronaldo Vieira and Samu Saiz and both players enhanced their chances of getting a first team run.

With Klich looking assured and playing some neat passes United had a measure of control, but they still struggled to create clear chances with a Pablo Hernandez free-kick saved by keeper Raul Fernandez the closest they came until the late goal, although they had a strong handball claim for a penalty waved away.

The winner came four minutes from time when Hernandez’s corner was headed on by Phillips and fell to Roofe at the far post who turned before firing into the net from close range.

Match facts

Leeds United 1

(Roofe 86)

Las Palmas 0

Sunday, July 29, 2018

Leeds: Peacock-Farrell, Ayling, Cooper, Berardi, Phillips, Dallas, Vieira (Klich 45), Saiz (Baker 45, Shackleton 88), Alioski (Roberts 64), Hernandez, Roofe. Las Palmas: Fernandez, Garcia, Castro, Mir, Araujo, Lemos, Fidel, J. Castellano, Cala, D. Castellano, Fabio. Subs: Perez, Gomez, Momo, Deivid, Benito, Tana, Espiau, Suarez, Josep, Curbelo, Exposito, Josemi, Parras.

Referee: Andy Madley.

Attendance: 11,449.