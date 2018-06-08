England’s World Cup campaign to be screened live on big screen in Leeds city centre

Every second of England’s quest for World Cup glory in Russia will be screened live on a big screen in Millennium Square, located at the heart of Leeds city centre.

England fans of all ages will have the chance to cheer on the whole squad in a specially created family-friendly viewing area on Millennium Square.

The England team begin their campaign in the group stages against Tunisia on Monday, June 18 at 7pm, before taking on Panama on Sunday June 24 at 1pm.

They will then play against Belgium on Thursday June 28 at 7pm.

If England qualify from their group, they will then move into the knockout stages and fans have been assured they can watch all of the drama unfold live on Millennium Square, either on Monday July 2 or Tuesday July 3, if England reach round 16 and if they subsequently advance to further rounds.

Supporters are advised that gates for each England match will open approximately 1 ½ hours before kick-off.

Anyone wishing to attend, are asked to arrive early in order to secure their places as admission will be on a strictly first-come first-served basis until the capacity is reached.

No tickets will be issued or required and the outdoor arena will also feature toilet facilities, a limited amount of covered and picnic style seating together with a selection of street food outlets. A strict no alcohol policy will be in place during all England match screenings.

Other World Cup matches will also be screened live on Millennium Square on a non-designated event basis, alongside selected matches from Wimbledon, once the tennis tournament begins.

Councillor Judith Blake, Leader of Leeds City Council, said: “We are delighted to officially announce that fans will once again be able to join us this summer on Millennium Square as England begin their World Cup campaign in Russia.

“The atmosphere for England matches on Millennium Square is always electric, and we are looking forward to providing a fantastic family friendly experience in which to enjoy the big match action”.