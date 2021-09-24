Dewsbury Moor Maroons bow out of Conference play-offs despite flying start

Rugby League reports.

The Maroons knew they were up against it after finishing second in their group to qualify for the end of season play-offs and having to face opponents that had completed their regular campaign as unbeaten League F champions.

But the underdogs scored first and pushed their Bradford opponents hard.

In the end Wests were grateful to hat-trick centre Dan Gregory for their success, but knew they had been in a match.

Dewsbury went ahead in the sixth minute when winger Lachlan Holmes crossed for the first try.

The lead was not to last long as their hosts showed why they had gone unbeaten in the league with a quick response, prop Nathaniel Light forcing his way over and scrum-half Harry Williams adding the extras.

Wests were in again when Gregory crossed for the first of his tries and Williams added the conversion to make it 12-4 at half-time.

Gregory grabbed his second score five minutes after the restart and completed his hat-trick on the hour, when Maroons substitute Dane Hadleigh was shown a yellow card for dissent.

Bowling made the most of the extra man as Liam Darville touched down and Williams tagged on the extras.

Moor kept going to the finish, however, and had the consolation of scoring the last try of the game with George Croisdale going over five minutes from time.

The Maroons’ season is not yet over as they now go into the Shield competition and will travel to play Leigh Miners Rangers in the first round this Saturday.

Dewsbury Moor’s second team went down 50-10 away to Garforth Tigers in Division Four of the Yorkshire Men’s League.

Walker scored a try and kicked a goal, but the Garforth side ran in nine tries in their convincing win.