RL Conference: Barker points way as Shaw Cross Sharks enjoy derby win

Shaw Cross's Callum Barker.

The Sharks were in front from the tenth minute when Harris Brereton went over for the first try and Callum Barker kicked the first of what was to be five goals.

Batley levelled with a Josh Scrutton touchdown, which Adam Bingham converted, but Shaw Cross established a lead they were destined not to lose when Karl Crassar dotted down in the 23rd minute.

A try by Nathan Wright a couple of minutes before the break gave the Sharks a 12-point half-time lead.

Batley pegged their hosts back to 18-10 when Josh Richter crossed, but Shaw Cross finished the stronger to complete their win with tries by Joel Russell and Barker.

Dewsbury Moor Maroons provided a stiff test for League E leaders Normanton Knights, but were edged out 10-4.

Wet conditions meant points were at a premium although the Knights were ahead from the tenth minute through Charlie Barker.

Normanton also claimed the second try, by Jack Millward 11 minutes later, with Barker converting.

The Maroons had Brad Adams sin-binned for dissent, but kept going and scored through Joe Berry.

Dewsbury Celtic went down 54-4 in a Cross League match against Hunslet Club Parkside.

They actually scored first with Nathan Waring crossing after only four minutes, but it went downhill from there.

Celtic’s cause was not helped when they had Harry Copley sin-binned midway through the first half for tripping.

Copley trooped off as Hunslet garnered their third score, Ben Shulver emulating Craig McShane and Connor Squires.

McShane grabbed his second try as the interval loomed, Andy Hullock adding his fourth goal to help establish a 24-4 lead at the break.

Michael Waite and Squires crossed on the restart, before the visitors lost Dale Cogan to a red card for allegedly punching.