Art in sync with the ebb and flow of our waterways

Undercurrent

Art House, Wakefield from Jan 31

A brand-new exhibition by Wakefield based duo Yoke opens as part of Artwalk in Wakefield later this month.

The exhibition, called Undercurrent, draws on research and personal experience of the Aire & Calder navigation and its surrounding waterways.

The work on display is the resulting showcase of Yoke’s project ‘Akkyduck’ through which they have explored the stories past and present of the inland waterways, particularly Stanley Ferry, Wakefield.

By joining in guided walks, tours and skill sharing workshops, Yoke have collected stories, followed leads and developed a brand-new body of work - a selection of which has toured to Alexandra Palace - London, RDS - Dublin and Harrogate International Centre.

The full showcase at The Art House, Wakefield will also see the launch of a publication, highlighting the roots of much of the work on show in the exhibition, industrial and social histories of Stanley Ferry and will feature two new poems from Phillip Dawson Hammond.

This is a unique opportunity to see an exhibition that focuses on the physical and psychological tensions of the waterways that arise from a rich history, re-appropriation after economic decline to a leisure pursuit, and from the constant pressure, flow and strength of the water.

Yoke, was established in 2015 and is comprised of visual artists Annie Nelson and Chris Woodward.

They have worked collaboratively since 2007 and, through Yoke, have developed a contemporary practice focused on sculpture and installation. They have a studio at The Art House and own a small boat on the Aire and Calder Navigation.

To date their projects have included a solo show ‘We Can Only See Today’ currently on at Tŷ Pawb, Wrexham, This Seasons Must Have solo exhibition at Blam! Gallery, Dortmund, a residency at Bilboa Arte and an exhibition at Poca Gallery, Bilbao and ‘Ideas That Unify Us’, a work commissioned by the Yorkshire Visual Arts Network.

You can see more of their work at www.artistyoke.com

Photo of Annie and Chris by Bokehgo