Book a date with Ian at two October launches ...

Ian Clayton

Book Launches

Featherstone author Ian Clayton is launching not one, but two books this October, one in Castleford and one in Pontefract.

First up is his new work It’s The Beer Talking: Adventures in Public Houses, which will be launched at The Junction on Carlton Street, Castleford, on Thursday October 25 at 7:30pm. The event which is free will include music from local blues legend Andy Prowler and his friends.

There’s a full range of beers on offer, all drawn from wooden barrels, plus bread and dripping on the bar.

It’s The Beer Talking is the latest addition to a unique series of memoirs that Clayton has written over the last decade, including the best selling Bringing It All Back Home and Our Billie.

The stories in this book focus on Clayton’s love of public houses and the friendship he has found in them over the years.

As with all of Clayton’s books, it is a celebration of local culture.

As he says of the book, ‘Like my other writing, it is based on memories and emotions and characters I have known.

It’s a book that takes place near home. In many ways it’s a book that takes delight in localness, the simple pleasure of where we are from, wherever that might be.’

Clayton has also been working on a book with world-famous singer-songwriter Iain Matthews, who made his name with the groups Fairport Convention, Matthews Southern Comfort and Plainsong, securing a number one hit single in 1970 with his version of Joni Mitchell’s song ‘Woodstock’.

Clayton has been making trips over to Matthews’s home in the Netherlands to ghost write his memoir Thro’ My Eyes, which tells the story of a fifty-year career of making music and traveling the world.

Together they will be launching the book at the Tap & Barrel, Pontefract on Sunday October 28, 7:30pm. It promises to be a special evening, with Clayton reading stories from the book and Iain Matthews playing songs that the stories have inspired.

Tickets for that event at £10 and can be bought at www.thecatclub.co.uk

Both books are published by Pontefract publisher Route.