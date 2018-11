Ballet Cymru performs A Child’s Christmas, Poems and Tiger Eggs by Dylan Thomas

Stanley and Audrey Burton Theatre, Leeds on November 29.

Making their Leeds debut, the Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre will host the award-winning Welsh dance company Ballet Cymru as they perform a brand new ballet, narrated by Welsh icon Cerys Matthews, for one night only. The ballet is suitable for all ages to enjoy together.

Tickets from theatreleeds.com or 0113 220 8008.