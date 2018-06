The Art House

Open Studios on June 16 (11am to 4pm)

The 25 plus artists and creative businesses at The Art House in Drury Lane are opening their doors to the public this Saturday. It is a perfect opportunity to chat to artists, explore the unique and creative spaces they work in and discover how they turn a germ of an idea into a full blown art work. Organisers say everyone is welcome and no knowledge of art or the creative process is required.

www.the-arthouse.org.uk