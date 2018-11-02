Stacks to do and see at Sculpture Park

Yorkshire Sculpture Park

Wintertime

Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP) is a great place to visit this approaching festive season for a winter walk against the backdrop of open-air art in over 500 acres. See Giuseppe Penone’s extensive exhibition A Tree in the Wood; Irish-born artist Sean Scully’s exploration of abstraction, landscape, emotion and human experience and work by Norman Ackroyd CBE, RA, one of Britain’s foremost landscape artists and contemporary printmakers. There’s special events, great food and a chance to buy unique gifts.