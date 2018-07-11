Watch a film under the stars at Yorkshire's outdoor cinemas this summer

Summer is a time to be spent outdoors.

And even when the sun goes down, there's still plenty of entertainment on offer to make the most of warm evenings.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, Pretty Woman and The Greatest Showman will be screened at Harewood House this summer

These outdoor cinemas around Yorkshire will be screening some of the best-loved film classics and new favourites this summer season, offering a unique chance to enjoy some movie magic under the stars.

Millennium Square

Leeds City Council is partnering up with The Luna Cinema this summer to deliver three outdoor film nights this summer, catering for a variety of tastes.

The 80s classic, Dirty Dancing will be screened on 17 August, followed by a sing-along showing of this year's most popular musical hit, The Greatest Showman, on 18 August.

Rounding off the summer series is The Italian Job, which will be presented with a full live orchestra and pre-recorded introduction from the star of the film, Michael Cane, on 19 August.

Visit: Millennium Square, LS1 1UR - millsqleeds.com



Bolton Abbey

Escape to the heart of the Yorkshire Dales and get caught up in some movie magic at the majestic Bolton Abbey, where there will be a screening of film favourites Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone and The Greatest Showman, on 22 and 23 August respectively.

Visit: Skipton, BD23 6EX - boltonabbey.com



Cannon Hall House and Museum

Showing a double bill screening of Grease and Dirty Dancing, Cannon Hall will also be hosting a live dance show, sing-alongs, dance classes, food stalls and a pop-up cocktail shack alongside, providing plenty of entertainment for all.

The event will take place on Saturday 25 August from 5pm, with tickets priced from £15.95.

Visit: Bark House, Cawthorne, Barnsley, S75 4AT - eventbrite.co.uk



Harewood House

Settle down in the Yorkshire countryside against the backdrop of the beautiful Harewood House and enjoy three consecutive classic film nights on the big screen, kicking off on 7 September.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone is the first to be shown, followed by Pretty Woman and The Greatest Showman.

Visit: Harewood, LS17 9LG - harewood.org



Diggerland Yorkshire

Bringing a unique, American-inspired experience to Diggerland Yorkshire, the Moonlight Drive-In Cinema will be screening three new release films over the coming weeks, offering something for all ages and tastes.

Among the film line-up is the action-packed Sicario: Day of the Soldado, horror film The First Purge, and the family-friendly Incredibles 2.

Visit: Willowbridge Lane, Castleford, WF10 5NW - diggerland.com



RHS Garden Harlow Carr

Bask in the glorious surroundings of RHS Garden Harlow Carr and enjoy a movie experience in the open air this summer, starting with musical hit Grease on 14 September, followed by Disney's popular live-action Beauty and the Beast on 15 September.

Visit: Crag Lane, Harrogate, HG3 1QB - rhs.org.uk



Sheffield Ampitheatre

This impressive theatrical location nestled on a hill above Sheffield's main station makes for an idyllic movie night setting.

Its first screenings from The Luna Cinema include the beloved 90s classic Pretty Woman, on 5 September, followed by modern day hit The Greatest Showman, on 6 September.

Visit: The Ampitheatre, South Street Park, S1 2BP - thelunacinema.com



York Minster

The Luna Cinema will also be making its way to York Minster for the first time this summer, with three nights of entertainment lined up at the impressive Gothic cathedral.

The Greatest Showman will be screened on two nights, on 28 and 30 August, while Harry Potter fans can enjoy watching the first film from the hit franchise on 29 August.

Visit: Deangate, York, YO1 7HH - yorkminster.org