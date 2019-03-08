Wuthering delights as company celebrates Brontës

The Full Brontë

Cleckheaton Library, Friday, March 22 at 7pm

Hold onto your seats for The Full Brontë - a literal cabaret and evening of Wuthering Delights! Touring entertainers, Scary Little Girls, are bringing their raucous celebration of Britain’s favourite family of novelists and poets to Cleckheaton! The Full Brontë is a riotous, cabaret paying homage to the lives and times of Haworth’s famous Brontë sisters. Hosted by larger-than-life comperes, Nom de Plume and Monika, this intimate and engaging celebration of English literature’s most famous sorority will inform and entertain its audience in equal measures. Theatregoers will be led on a wild journey through the lives and works of all the Brontë sisters – not just the literary ones – with comedy, storytelling, music, and games (yes, that means the auduience gets chance to join in as well!). In fact the show has made such an impression it has been rather wittily described as “the anarchic love child of French and Saunders and Hinge and Brackett!” It is presented by Cornish performance hub, Scary Little Girls, and this immersive evening of delights has received glowing reviews across the country. No strangers to storytelling, over the past few years Scary Little Girls have entertained audiences at a wide variety of venues including the du Maurier Festival, Chester Literary Festival, and Brighton Fringe. Creative Producer and Performer, Rebecca Mordan, said: “The feedback we have received so far has been fantastic. The Brontë sisters are fascinating subjects who, through both their creative endeavours and their real lives, offer a wealth of intriguing material with which to entertain our audiences.” A delight for literature aficionados and theatre fans alike – and devoted Brontëphiles!

Tickets: www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/cleckheaton/cleckheaton-library/the-full-bronte/2019-03-22/