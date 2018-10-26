Chantenay Toad in the Hole

Here’s a wonderful warming dish to serve up for Halloween. The trick to getting the batter to rise perfectly around the succulent Chantenay carrots and plump sausages in to get the overn to the right heat.

This recipes is served with buttered cabbage. But an bigger treat would be to make some onion gravy which goes perfectly with this dish.

Serves: 4

Preparation time: 10 minutes, plus 30 minutes resting

Cooking time: 20 minutes

You’ll need:

For the batter:

125g plain flour

3 medium eggs

150ml milk

150ml water

2tsp dried herbs

1tsp salt

3 tbsp olive oil

250g Chantenay, whole & unpeeled

8 fat sausages

What to do:

Make the batter by adding all the ingredients to a food processor and pulse until smooth. The batter should be the consistency of single cream. Leave to rest for 30 minutes.

Whilst the batter is resting, preheat the oven to 220°C/200°C fan, gas 7.

When the oven is hot add the oil to a large roasting tin and put it in the oven to heat for 5 minutes. It is important that the tin is large as the batter will rise better if it has plenty of room to grow.

When the oil is really hot add the Chantenay and the sausages and roast for 10 minutes.

Take the tin out of the oven and gently pour the batter around the Chantenay and sausages, you may find this easier if you transfer the batter to a jug that pours reliably.

The secret to a good toad in the hole is keeping everything really hot so get the pan back into the oven as quickly as possible. After 20-25 minutes the batter should be beautifully puffed up and golden brown.

Serve immediately with plenty of buttered cabbage.

For an even quicker batter just buy one off the shelf and make according to pack instructions.