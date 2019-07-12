Batley Town Hall hosts haunting production

An award-winning play, The Haunting of Blaine Manor, will be performed at Batley Town Hall this weekend.

The production, winner of the Salford Star Best Play award 2017, will take place this Saturday (July 20).

The play is a period piece set in 1953 paying homage to the black and white ghost stories of the fifties and sixties including the characters therein – the likes of Vincent Price, Peter Cushing, Christopher Lee, Peter Lorre etc.

The production has already had many fantastic reviews with it being referred to as the new The Woman in Black or Agatha Christie meets The Haunting.

Featuring a firecracker cast of Peter Slater, Jo Haydock, Phil Dennison, Andrew Yates, Ed Barry and Joe O’Byrne, the play has an original chilling sound design and haunting title theme written by Justin Wetherill.

A spokesman said: “American parapsychologist Doctor Roy Earle, famous for discrediting hauntings and exposing fake mediums, is invited to attend a seance in what is said to be the most haunted building in England.

“But his arrival at the manor has awoken something horrific within the walls.”

Visit tickets.kirklees.gov.uk to buy tickets for The Haunting of Blaine Manor.