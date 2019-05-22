Edinburgh indie rock stars Vistas set for Leeds gig

Edinburgh’s Vistas have been surging to the forefront of the indie rock scene over the last few years with a steady stream of catchy, radio ready releases leading the band to pick up extensive praise from the likes of Radio 1’s Huw Stephens, 6 Music, DIY Magazine and Clash Magazine among many others.

With every release defining the band in a clearer light, Vistas now come through with their latest single ‘Eighteen’, which will only continue to solidify their position as clear ones to watch for the year ahead.

Having picked up over 15 million streams and cultivating 650k monthly listeners on Spotify in a short space of time, the Scottish trio have quickly become known for their brand of colourful and energetic guitar-based indie pop and are quickly beginning to show their universal appeal.

Vistas will be returning to their relentless tour schedule in 2019 with confirmed support slots for later in the year alongside Circa Waves and Fatherson as well as their own UK headline tour, which brings them to Leeds next week. They are appearing at the Oporto venue next Wednesday (May 29).