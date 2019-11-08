Red Hot Chilli Pipers play Holmfirth Picturedrome

There has never been anything quite like The Red Hot Chilli Pipers.

They are not as you may imagine, a tribute to American rockers Red Hot Chilli Peppers they are, in fact the most famous bagpipe band on the planet…ever! Bagpipes with attitude, drums with a Scottish accent and a show that carries its own health warning.

And they are coming to the Holmfirth Picturedrome on Thursday November 21.

Since their formation in 2002 the band’s achievements have reached incredible heights with their groundbreaking fusion of traditional Scottish music and rock/pop anthems which they proudly call “Bagrock”.The Red Hot Chilli Pipers are a genuinely unique experience.

The Pipers have never been more in demand for their infectious style of feel-good music which appeals right across the age range to people all over the world. They have collected together an impressive group of musicians, dancers and singers from Scotland and further afield, many holding World Championship titles and all seriously good players with impressive credentials and qualifications.

In February 2019, the Pipers and Tom Walker released a new version of his massive hit Leave a Light On. The release is in aid of Nordoff Robins, the music therapy charity and it went straight into the iTunes top five. The collaboration came about after Tom performed with the Red Hot Chilli Pipers at Murrayfield Rugby Stadium before the Scotland v Italy Six Nations match.

In June 2019, the Red Hot Chilli Pipers released a new studio album, entitled Fresh Air, an exciting fusion of brand-new songs and carefully selected covers. In a new departure many of the songs include lead vocals. Some of the highlights are Leave the Light On featuring Tom Walker on vocals. Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah” and Shut Up and Dance from the American band Walk the Moon, both songs feature the incredibly talented singer Chris Judge on vocals

Tickets priced at £26.50, including booking fee are available via https://www.picturedrome.net/



For more information on the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, click on their website / social media links below:

Website – https://rhcp.scot

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/redhotchillipipersofficial

Twitter - https://twitter.com/chillipipers

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/redhotchillipipers/

You Tube Channel Link: https://www.youtube.com/user/redhotchillipiper

Short Live Video Highlights – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hicHws7kMCI

Extended Live Video Highlights – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4BWEd_kB6WE

‘Leave A Light On’ with Tom Walker – https://www.youtube.com/watch?reload=9&v=Mfd1izwEd9E