Griddled lemony chicken fillets

As the song goes ‘summer time and living is easy.’ Who wants to gethome from work and start slaving over a hot stove to make tea? This wonderfully fragrant salad of lemon infused chicken paired with a tomato salad and minted pea dressing which serves four people takes a little preparation time but just four minutes to cook.

You’ll need

Juice of half a lemon

3-4 tbsp olive oil

1 heaped tsp cumin seeds, lightly crushed

500g mini chicken fillets

750g mixed Heirloom or Speciality Isle of Wight Tomatoes

1 bunch spring onions, trimmed and thinly sliced

For the minted pea dressing

175g frozen petit pois peas

8 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 tbsp red wine vinegar

A good pinch of caster sugar

2 large shallots, halved and thinly sliced

The leaves from a 20g packet of mint, chopped

What to do

lMix the lemon juice, olive oil, crushed cumin seeds and 1/2 tsp sea salt flakes together in a shallow dish. Stir in the mini chicken fillets and leave to marinate for 30 minutes.

lFor the salad dressing put the peas into a bowl and cover with boiling hot water. Leave for 5 minutes, then drain and set aside to cool. Whisk the oil, vinegar, sugar, and some salt and pepper to taste together in a bowl. Stir in the shallots and set aside with the chicken.

lFive minutes before you are ready to serve, cut the tomatoes into small chunky pieces and put them into a bowl with the spring onions and some sea salt flakes and pepper to taste. Toss together gently then spread over the base of a large serving plate.

lPreheat a ridged griddle of griddle pan over a high heat until smoking hot. Reduce the heat to medium-high. Lift the chicken fillets out of the marinade, lay them on the griddle and cook for 2 minutes on each side until cooked through and golden brown.

lLift the hot chicken fillets onto the tomato salad. Stir the mint and peas into the dressing and spoon it over the chicken and tomatoes. lScatter over the mint leaves and serve.

Recipe is courtesy of www. thetomatostall.co.uk