Here are the West Yorkshire pubs named in the Good Beer Guide 2019

More than 100 pubs in West Yorkshire have been given a mention in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2019.

The guide lists the top pubs in the UK, as well as new and existing breweries in each area.

Plenty of pubs across West Yorkshire were included in the guide, which is broken down by region and town to make it easier for beer lovers to seek out the best pubs in their area, or places they want to visit.

The guide, which is now in its 46th year, is compiled by independent volunteers and each pub is visited at least once so it can be judged.

The beer at each location is assessed according to a national scoring system, with other factors including the pub's history also taken into account.

Here are a selection of the pubs in West Yorkshire which have made it into the guide:

Hog’s Head Brew House & Bar - 1 Stanley Street, HX6 2AH

Cross Keys - 107 Water Lane, LS11 5WD

Wapentake - 92 Kirkgate, LS2 7DL

Foley's Tap House - 159 The Headrow, LS1 5RG

Yeaton Cask - 4 Town Road, HD5 0HW

Sportsman - 1 St John's Road - HD1 5AY

Flying Duck - 16 Church Street, LS29 9DS

Drink? - 15 Market Street, HX7 6EU

Alexandra - 17 Alexandra Street, HX1 1BS

Griffin Inn - Lock Lane, WF10 2LB

Jacobs Beer House - 14 Kent Street, BD1 5RL

Chip N Ern - 73 Main Street, BD16 2JA

Platform 1 3/4 - 1 Burrage Street, BD16 1GH

Record Cafe - 45-47 North Parade, BD1 3JH

Robin Hood - Cragg Road, HX7 5SQ

Travellers Inn - 53 Tanhouse Hill, HX3 8HN

What is CAMRA?

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) works to promote real ale and pubs, and boasts more than 187,000 members across the world.

Through their campaigning, real ale is now produced by more than 1,500 breweries and there are more than 11,000 specialist products.

To view the full list of Yorkshire pubs, you can buy a copy of the guide on the CAMRA website. https://gbgshop.camra.org.uk