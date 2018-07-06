A feast of artistic talent helps Mirfield to bloom

Mirfield Arts Festival

Various venues July 14/15

Mirfield will become a sea of colour as the third annual Arts Festival next weekend embraces flower power and this year’s In Bloom initiative.

A hectic two days have been planned into the diary the highlights of which are ...

lRoger Davies and his Band at St Paul’s Church – an evening concert performance on Saturday, tickets available via the website’s bookings page

lWest Yorkshire Print Workshop launching its summer exhibition celebrating Japanese art and culture with original prints, textiles and animation on show, plus a host of drop in workshops and activities

lWarren Anstiss’ pop portraits exhibition at Creative Arts Hub, with Matthew Evans’ ‘In Bloom’ exhibition

lWest Yorkshire Drama Academy performing Romeo and Juliet in the sunken garden off Newgate on Sunday afternoon

lArtists on the Lidl Lawn, including 3 Points, Kalentura and Artscape – plus free kite making activities from Fly! Festival

lFilm screenings on Thursday and Friday evening from St Paul’s Film Club – ‘Loving Vincent’ and ‘Carnival Messiah’.

The festival finale – Mirfield Carnival Parade - is presented by Callaloo Carnival Arts and starts at 2pm on Sunday bringing colour and spectacle to the town

Mark Milnes, MAF chair and director of Creative Arts Hub, has been involved in programming the festival alongside other key venue partners.

“I think we’ve got a lot of exciting stuff happening over the course of the weekend, and I’m sure people will really enjoy it. A massive thanks to all of the businesses that have helped to support us in putting together the festival programme.”

Venues include Mirfield Library, Creative Arts Hub, West Yorkshire Print Workshop, St Paul’s Church, Lidl Lawn, Babyccinos. Visitors are asked to note road closures will be in operation from Parker Lane through to Doctor Lane from 10am to 4pm on both days.

For programme info andmore detail visit www.mirfieldartsfestival.com

lMirfield in Bloom is part of the Yorkshire in Bloom competition which is judged this month.