You Win Again - Celebrating the Music of The Bee Gees

Huddersfield Town Hall, Dec 15

Hitch a ride on aBee Gees musical journey through the big hits, including: Night Fever, Stayin’ Alive, More Than A Woman, You Should Be Dancing, How Deep is Your Love?, Jive Talkin’, Tragedy, Massachusetts, Words, I’ve Got to Get a Message to You, Too Much Heaven, Islands in the Stream and Grease! A spectacular show about a spectacular band

Tickets: 01484 225755