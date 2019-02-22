Castleford band allusinlove finish latest tour in Leeds

allusinlove

Hyde Park Book Club, Leeds on Saturday, February 23

Following their triumphant rebirth under a new name and with a new message, cult band allusinlove - who originally hail from Castleford - are coming to the end of a two-month long tour that’s taken them across the UK.

Following a self-imposed hiatus, allusinlove - that’s Jason Moules (Vocals/Guitar), Andrej Pavlovic (Guitar), Jemal Beau Malki (Bass), Connor Fisher-Atack (Drums) - returned recently with the irresistible call to (each other’s) arms ‘All Good People’ and kicked off their tour with a free four-date residency at legendary Leeds venue Brudenell Social Club - in the city they now call home.

And they bookend their tour at Hyde Park Book club on Saturday night - one last thrash before a well earned rest.

‘All Good People’ is the first taste of allusinlove’s EP, produced by the legendary Catherine Marks (Foals, The Killers, Wolf Alice) and Alan Moulder (Nine Inch Nails, The Smashing Pumpkins, Queens Of The Stone Age).

‘All Good People’ is an instant classic, an infectious rock anthem for the modern age, with an earworm chorus destined for the biggest stages in the world.

The single is accompanied by an explosive video directed by Michael Holyk, showing allusinlove in their absolute element. And now, the band is focused on the journey ahead.

They want to go to the toppermost of the poppermost, but they want to do it their way, fed on a diet of Django Reinhardt and My Bloody Valentine.

They want to aim squarely for the mainstream, but they want to do it without doing what anyone else aiming squarely for the mainstream would.

“The last 1975 album did 38 countries, debuting at No. 1,” Jason says. “We want to do 50 with our second album.”

Photograph by Haris Nukem. For tickets - hydeparkbookclub.co.uk