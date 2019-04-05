Enjoy some Baroque delicacies at Wakefield Cathedral

The Yorkshire Philharmonic will bring a slice of heaven to Wakefield Cathedral with two of Baroque music’s ‘greatest hits’ this Saturday, April 6 at 7pm.

Two wonderful but challenging works – which will be brought to life under the baton of the choir’s energetic and exacting musical director, Anrew Padmore.

Dixit Dominus, Handel’s pacey, exciting and dramatic work in an authentically Italian style, is a setting of Psalm 110, written in 1707 when he was a mere 22 years old.

This is the young Handel, in Italy, the dominant cultural power in music, demonstrating that he is a real force to be reckoned with – against his contemporaries, such as Vivaldi, Corelli and Scarlatti.

Dixit Dominus is one of Handel’s major works – and shows why Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart once said of him “Handel understands effect better than any of us—when he chooses, he strikes like a thunderbolt”.

The work is a great challenge – for both musicians and singers. Full of drama and, at a speed that commands the listener’s attention,

Handel uses the force of the music to paint the words, leaving the listener in no doubt at all about the feelings and emotions being expressed.

Something of a contrast, though with similarities in its joyousness and energy, is the Vivaldi Gloria.

From its commanding opening chorus, to the exuberant loveliness of the final Cum Sancto Spiritu, it is a wonderful work – sunny and uplifting with distinctive and memorable melodies.

This will present quite a challenge for the Yorkshire Philharmonic Choir, for the Amici Ensemble and for the soloists, Katie Kelly (Soprano); Clare McCauldin (Mezzo); Chris Trenholme (Tenor) and Miles Taylor (Bass).

But a challenge that will present, on the night, a banquet of music, to excite the mind, and satisfy the senses, and leave the audience feeling that they have savoured a feast of beautiful works.

Put the date in your diary – and visit www.yorkshirephilharmonic.co.uk to purchase tickets.