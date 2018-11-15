Evita celebrates Spenborough Amateurs’ centenary year

Oh what a show...a fabulous production of a much loved Lloyd Webber musical is helping the centenary year of Cleckheaton and Spenborough Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society draw to a close.

Evita opened at Cleckheaton Town Hall last night and is on until Saturday (November 24).

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s show needs no introduction.

It tells the true story of Maria Eva Duarte who rose from poverty to marry Juan Peron and become first lady of Argentina.

It has been a huge hit worldwide and features songs such as Don’t Cry For Me Argentina, Oh What A Circus and Another Suitcase, Another Hall.

Amy Roche-Sheard, who is well known for her work as a choreographer, vocal coach, dance teacher and performer, plays Eva Peron in this production.

She has worked professionally touring Europe with various orchestras and has performed at the BBC Proms at the Royal Albert Hall.

Evita is being staged at Cleckheaton Town Hall until Saturday at 7.15pm each evening plus a 2.15pm matinee on Saturday.

Tickets from www.kirklees.gov.uk/townhalls or by phoning Eileen Feltwell on 01274 877828