Fans ready for Action at Leeds venue

Glasgow’s Catholic Action have announced a 14-date UK headline tour, which will bring their raucous live show to venues across the country, including Leeds.

The arts punks will be bringing their acclaimed album ‘In Memory of’ to Oporto, in Leeds, on Wednesday, February 28.

The brainchild of former Casual Sex member Chris McCrory, the band picked up big support from the BBC’s Huw Stephens and a wave of four star reviews upon releasing their electric debut last year.

Having recently released the David Bowie-nodding new single ‘Black & White’, the four piece are now hitting the road for a lengthy run of UK dates throughout early 2018.

Frontman McCrory said: “In Memory Of has been a long time coming for us and it wouldn’t have happened were it not for you. It’s a record we’re incredibly proud of and we hope you are too. So, we’re thrilled to be heading out on a headline tour of the UK to perform tracks from In Memory Of and more for the people that made it happen. Thank you! And see you in February.”

Catholic Action recently shared the video for their latest single ‘Black & White’. One of In Memory Of’s standout tracks, the track was written by McCrory, as a reaction to finding out about the death of David Bowie. Watch ‘Black & White’ video on YouTube | Vevo

The band were formed in 2014 by McCrory alongside Jamie Dubber on bass and Ryan Clark on drums. Andrew Macpherson later joined as lead guitarist to add extra sparkle to the group’s own brand of glam noise rock.