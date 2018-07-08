Bowie Experience - The Golden Years

Alhambra Theatre, Bradford , July 20

A breathtaking concert celebrating the music of the world’s greatest pop icon, David Bowie, will make a welcome return to the Alhambra Theatre, Bradford.

With Laurence Knight as Bowie, this mesmerizing production takes the audience on an unforgettable journey of sound and vision.

The cast pay great attention to the sound and feel of the music, all performed with the same accuracy, passion, energy and verve of Bowie himself.

Complete with authentic costumes and iconic stage set projections, the show continues to amaze audiences across the globe.

Considered the world’s number one David Bowie performer, vocalist, actor and multi-instrumentalist Laurence Knight has performed at the official ‘David Bowie Is’ exhibition at the V&A London, at the Royal Albert Hall and alongside The Cure, Boney M, Roy Wood and the Boomtown Rats.

Whether you’re a music connoisseur or you just know a good song when you hear one, it’s probable that David Bowie has been part of your playlist at some point in your life.

Having a career that spanned many decades while remaining robust and creative ensured David Bowie has been recognised as one of the most influential and radical artists to come from the UK.

Joined by an amazing cast, the Bowie Experience recreates the magic of Bowie with all the hits from A to Ziggy including ‘Space Oddity’, ‘Starman’, ‘Fashion’, ‘Life on Mars’, ‘China Girl’, ‘Rebel Rebel’, ‘Golden Years’, ‘Modern Love’, ‘Let’s Dance’ and ‘Heroes’.

Also coming up at the Alhambra this autumn will be Michael Jackson tribute artist Navi with his show ‘King of Pop’ on November 15 and Darkside, the Pink Floyd tribute band, at the King’s Hall, Ilkley on September 8.

Tel: 01274 432000.