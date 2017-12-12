Good Charlotte announced as co-headliners for Slam Dunk

Next year’s Slam Dunk Festival will have not one but two headline acts following the announcement that pop punk titans Good Charlotte will be joining the previously announced emo-rock legends Jimmy Eat World at the Leeds city centre event.

Their co-headline performance is set to be a defining moment for the festival as it marks the Slam Dunk Festival debut of both show-stopping artists.

Also added to the previously announced line-up for the May Day Bank Holiday spectacular are PVRIS, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Creeper, Thursday, Every Time I Die, Knuckle Puck, Crown The Empire and Real Friends.

From bursting into the public consciousness with their chart-conquering pop punk through to becoming true kings of their genre via stints on MTV and six huge studio albums, few bands have had the staying power of Good Charlotte. Led by the Madden brothers Benji and Joel, the multi-platinum stars will be at Slam Dunk to prove exactly why they’ve stayed at the top of their game over the past two decades.

Few bands have had the stratospheric rise of Massachusetts three piece PVRIS. Since their inception in 2012 they’ve gone from strength to strength and garnered a legion of fans in the process. Next year they’ll bring their signature anthemic rock, as found on this year’s acclaimed full length ‘All We Know Of Heaven, All We Need Of Hell’, to Leeds for a show that’s not to be missed.

They last played the festival in 2015, when after being originally booked for the new bands stage they were upgraded to the main stage due to their sudden rise in popularity. Now they return in 2018 to be one of the festival’s biggest artists.

One of the most incendiary live acts on the planet, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes are a band born to reach staggering heights. After standing as one of the most recognisable voices in modern British rock over the past decade, Frank and his Rattlesnakes have had a mammoth rise over the past 18 months - releasing two vastly acclaimed albums, capturing festival audiences with sets of the weekends and culminating in their biggest headline show to date at London’s Brixton Academy. Witness the revolution first hand when they take the stage at Slam Dunk 2018.

A phenomenon not seen for many a-year, Creeper are the hottest name in alternative music. The release of their debut album ‘Eternity, In Your Arms’ captured the mysterious yet anthemic heights that they’ve been promising since they first emerged on the scene and Slam Dunk 2018 is bound to be another insatiable introduction to the special world they’re forming

After seven years away, Thursday will return to the UK in 2018, with Slam Dunk Festival the only place to catch one of the most hotly-anticipated reunions in alt-rock history.

Led by the inimitable presence of frontman Geoff Rickly, Thursday reached out and touched at the hearts and minds of a generation - with records like ‘Full Collapse’ and ‘War All The Time’ still heralded as some of the most influential snapshots in time that the genre has ever seen. After time spent apart, and a feverish demand for their return, Slam Dunk 2018 is primed for a special moment as Thursday finally return to prove just why they sit in a class of their own. Having having played the very first Slam Dunk Festival in 2007, it is indeed a momentous welcome back!

After last playing Slam Dunk in 2016, metalcore titans Every Time I Die can’t stay away and have promised more chaos in the moshpit than ever before. The Buffalo hardcore heavyweights have gained vast recognition on this year’s UK tour run, selling out the likes of KOKO, receiving 5Ks and delivering a visceral display of their force.

Joining these names will be Crown The Empire, Real Friends and Knuckle Puck, all of which are set to return to the festival after memorable performances in 2014 and 2015.

After its most successful year to date in 2017, Slam Dunk Festival has been crowned the Best Metropolitan Festival at the UK Festival Awards.

Festival director Ben Ray said: “I’m very happy to win this award, of course. The event that we put on is very unique, with each of the three metropolitan sites offering something different - the fenced off festival site built in a city centre in Leeds, the only multistage music festival to be held on the NEC complex and I’m glad after eight years on the university campus in Hatfield we could win the award for them the final time there.”

Slam Dunk Festival 2018 will begin in its spiritual home of Leeds, Millennium Square, before travelling to the new location of Hatfield Park, and finishing at the beloved Birmingham NEC.

Tickets on sale now and are available from http://slamdunkmusic.com/

They cost £49 or £55 including the infamous afterparty, subject to booking fees. New for 2018 will be an instalment scheme. Customers will be able to reserve their ticket for a small cost and pay the rest in instalments up to the event.