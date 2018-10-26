Great gigs coming down the line at Warehouse 23

Music gigs

Warehouse 23, Wakefield

Two great gigs rock up at Warehouse 23 at the start of November.

First up on November 2 is former Happy Mondays’ frontman Shaun Ryder who with Kermit Leveridge perform as Black Grape.

The band is on tour following the success of their album, Pop Voodoo - their first new material in 20 years.

Shaun and Kermit teamed up with producer Youth on the album, who has previously worked with The Verve, U2, Primal Scream, Guns N’ Roses, Pink Floyd and Depeche Mode to name but a few.

Last year saw them play festival dates and arena shows with Richard Ashcroft. The 2018 tour will see them playing songs from the ‘Pop Voodoo’ album alongside the well-loved classics.

Ahead of the tour Shaun Ryder added: “Looking forward to getting back out on the road with Kermit for the Black Grape party - playing some new songs and of course some old favourites.”

Black Grape is widely regarded as one of the most innovative and iconic bands of the last twenty years.

A little over a week later on November 11, Arrested Development take their bow.

It’s been twenty years since Arrested Development came onto the scene and slammed the gangsta dominated world of hip hop with defiant lyrics of hope.

Apparently the world was ready for the change as AD became the first ever hip-hop artists to receive the “best new artist” Grammy, (a distinction it still maintains today in that category).

In addition, the group also received a Grammy award for “best rap single” for their anthemic prayer-like hit song, Tennessee.

For the last eighteen years, Arrested Development has performed sold-out concerts in literally every part of the world.

They continue to release new music and find new success in different corners of the globe. Their shows are a celebration of life.

Experiencing an Arrested Development concert is an uplifting and spiritual event wrapped into one big party.

For more on the bands go to www.blackgrapeofficial.com and www.arresteddevelopmentmusic.com

www.warehouse23.co.uk