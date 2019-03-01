Indie night Bodys is back with more great music ...

Bodys

Establishment, Wakefield March 7

Wakefield’s newest Indie gig night Bodys - the first Thursday in each month - got off to a flying start in February with Cruel World and Mayshe Mayshe and is now preparing for the second show at Eastablishment.

Crake (9.15pm) are the much loved Leeds and slightly Wakefield four-piece band which formed from a troupe of dancing animals at the Flaming Lips new year show in 2015 and are now mid-way through recording their third EP.

The first two By the Slimemould and Politics of Lonely are available on bandcamp, spotify and soundcloud.

Since then the band has played some amazing gigs including Kendal Calling and Long Division festivals, Wharf Chambers and several times at Brudenell Social in Leeds, including supporting Buck Meek.

The band shares all the influences of Wilco and the Weakerthans and hark towards Hopalong and Julia Jacklin, as well as faves Big Thief, who Crake are touring with in the UK and Europe in May and June this year.

Listen to Crake here https://song.link/album/gb/i/1374330556

Preceding Crake is Harry Rhodes - famously the wingman to so many great bands in Wakefield: St Gregory Orange, Piskie Sits, Yard Wars, Ainsley Band, JJ Swimsuit to name a few.

“We at Bodys heard a sneaky peak of his solo stuff and it is a-ma-zing so we have hassled him to come out from the wings and play a show for us. You can’t listen to it yet you just have to trust Bodys how great he is,” says show promoter Emily Ingham..

Bodys will showcase two cool bands every month, with performances intentionally set at times that allows the audience to be in bed early if they want.

Doors open at 8pm, the first band starts 8.30pm, the second band at 9.15pm.

You can find Bodys in the music hall of The Establishment Wakefield on Westgate - (turn left when you go through the main door).

Entry to the gigs is £6 from Wah Wah Records, Crash Records and Jumbo Records.

Or go to https://www.seetickets.com/event/bodys-presents-crake-harry-rhodes/establishment-music-hall/1301987