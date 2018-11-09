Jazz star all the way from US to Wakefield

Phil Robson Quartet

Wakefield Jazz, Wakefield Sports Club on November 16

Multi award winning guitarist and celebrated composer Phil Robson is an integral part of the New York scene, where he has been based since 2015. On this European tour, Phil brings his latest US band to Wakefield featuring the great saxophonist Jed Levy. The quartet includes the incomparable American drummer Clarence Penn and fantastic bassist Oli Hayhurst. This will be the very best musical melting pot and a night not to miss!

Doors at 7pm, tickets £15 from www.wakefieldjazz.org