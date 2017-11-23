Manic Street Preachers announce new album and Leeds date

Welsh music legends the Manic Street Preachers have announced their return to active duty with details of a new album and massive UK tour which includes a date in Leeds.

‘Resistance Is Futile’, the band’s 13th studio album, is due for release on April 6, 2018 on Columbia/Sony - it’s the band’s 13th consecutive release for the label.

Of their first new recordings in four years, the band said: “The main themes of ‘Resistance is Futile’ are memory and loss; forgotten history; confused reality and art as a hiding place and inspiration.

“It’s obsessively melodic - in many ways referencing both the naive energy of ‘Generation Terrorists’ and the orchestral sweep of ‘Everything Must Go’.

“After delay and difficulties getting started, the record has come together really quickly over the last few months through a surge of creativity and some old school hard work.”

Following the twin musical departures of 2013’s largely acoustic ‘Rewind the Film’ and the glacial electronics of 2014’s ‘Futurology’, ‘Resistance Is Futile’ heralds a return to a classic Manics sound described by the band as “widescreen melancholia”. The songs on the album are the first recorded in the band’s new Door to the River studio, near Newport.

To coincide with the release of ‘Resistance Is Futile’, the band have announced their biggest series of UK live shows in over a decade. Support on all dates comes from special guests The Coral and the tour comes to the Leeds First Direct Arena on Wednesday, May 2.

Tickets go on sale 9.30am tomorrow (Friday) from gigsandtours.com / ticketmaster.co.uk

Visit Manic Street Preachers store now to pre-order ‘Resistance Is Futile’ and get early access to tour tickets.