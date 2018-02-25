More top names added to 2018 Leeds Festival line-up

Leeds Festival organisers have lifted the lid on more names who are set to play at this year’s event at Bramham Park.

Chart heavyweights including The Vaccines, Slaves, Don Broco, Travis Scott, The Kooks and Krept X Konan have all been added to the line-up for the August Bank Holiday spectacular.

Shame, Billy Talent, Wilkinson (Live), Lewis Capaldi, Deaf Havana, The Horrors, Fickle Friends, Kate Nash, HMLTD and Milk Teeth have also been announced for a bill set to be headlined by Kings of Leon, Kendrick Lamar, Fall Out Boy and Panic! at the Disc.

Popular indie rock duo Slaves will make a triumphant return to the event. Never two to under deliver, the Leeds Festival crowd can expect the unexpected from the pair responsible for the likes of ‘Spit It Out’ and ‘Are You Satisfied?’

With another top 10 album, ‘Technology’, under their belt, Don Broco will be joining the fray this year. The boys from Bedford are radio favourites right now and fast becoming known as festival favourites who never fail to electrify an audience, as they did last year when playing a secret set at the event.

They will be joined by current darlings of the UK post-punk guitar band scene, Shame, who will be bringing their debut album ‘Songs Of Praise’ to life at the festival.

Bringing their rock ‘n’ raucous performance style to Reading and Leeds, The Vaccines have also been announced. Fronted by Justin Young, one of the best British frontman of this era, the platinum selling band have received legendary status across the globe with a trio of top five albums and with fourth album Combat Sports out on March 30 they are set to be right on top of their game.

Indie rockers The Kooks return to the event off the back of their ‘Best Of…So Far’ tour. West-Country punk rock band Milk Teeth hit the UK after a hugely successful North American tour and will be joined on the bill by singer-songwriter Kate Nash who makes her return to the stage after huge success as an actress across the Atlantic in big hit ‘Glow’.

Indie veterans The Horrors, meanwhile, will be bringing their formula of retro-leaning riff-laden rock from the past 17 years alongside legendary Canadian punk-rock band Billy Talent whose generation defining music and live show promises to be one of the highlights of the three days.

Norfolk-based alt-rockers Deaf Havana will be hitting the hallowed sites of Reading and Leeds Festival this August. Their most recent record ‘All These Countless Nights’ charted at number five in the UK and they are set to bring their A game.

Bringing a touch of theatrical extravagance to the festival are the multi-national, in-your-face artpop collective HMLTD.

Indie pop vibes radiate from Brighton-based Fickle Friends, whose hotly tipped debut studio album is due for release in March.

Elsewhere, the list of dance acts playing this summer has been added to with Pendulum making an eagerly anticipated return to the event following their huge performance in 2010.

Chart-topping ‘Cola’ creator Elderbrook, Wilkinson (Live), Danish DJ Kölsch, down under’s Sonny Fodera, Danny Howard, Shadow Child, KDA and more also join the line-up.

After what has been the most successful year for the urban music scene, grime, rap and hip-hop fans will be well catered for. Joining an already huge Reading and Leeds line up is Travis Scott, one of the biggest names in US hip hop who will doubtlessly deliver a festival-stopping set featuring cuts from much-anticipated album ‘Astroworld’.

Krept X Konan’s star continues to rise. One of South London’s greatest exports, they join an already strong line-up of urban talent.

The festival also welcomes some of the most closely-watched new acts to its stages, including Scottish singer songwriter Lewis Capaldi who has been collaborating with the likes of Jessie Reyez.

Also joining across both festival sites will be The Regrettes, The Front Bottoms, SWMRS, NF, Alan Walker, TQD, Fred V & Grafix (live), Eli Brown, Charlie Sloth, La Dispute, Trophy Eyes, I The Mighty, Stray From The Path, Scarlxrd, The Night Café, Sea Girls, The Glorious Sons, Welshly Arms, Lisa Mercedez and Bad Sounds.

Tickets for the Leeds Festival are on sale now from www.readingandleedsfestival.com

Weekend camping tickets are £205 + booking fee. Day ticket prices are £69.50 + booking fee.

Tickets can be bought via the Reading and Leeds ticket instalment plan with more information available on the website.